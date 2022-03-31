NATO will supply weapons to Ukraine as much as needed

BRUSSELS (TASS): The North Atlantic Alliance will supply weapons to Ukraine as much as needed. This was stated on Thursday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels.

“We need to keep supplying arms to Ukraine for as long as it takes because Ukraine is fighting for our values, freedom and democracy,” he said, answering a journalist’s question about whether NATO has a time frame for arms supplies to Ukraine.

“We have been supplying Ukraine for many ye-ars,” Stoltenberg said. “And after the outbreak of hostilities, NATO countries ex-panded military assistance, arms supplies, humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

At the same time, accor-ding to Stoltenberg, any pr-oposals involving the intervention of individual NAT-O countries in the conflict in Ukraine are dangerous, as this will lead to its escalation. “NATO has an obligation to help Ukraine, but also to prevent the escalation of this conflict. Therefore, any idea of ??a small group of NATO allies entering this conflict is dangerous. The result will be an escalation, more deaths and more destruction. I do not think this is a good idea at all,” the head said.

The statement came in response to a request by the TV presenter for comment on the words of the former commander of the British ground forces, retired General Nick Parker, who earlier on Thursday in an interview with the BBC said there was a need for “a coalition of a smaller [compared to NATO] scale, which could start developing an offensive counter-strategy” against the Russian Federation. “It must be understood that if NATO allies, either as part of an alliance or unilaterally, or by forming a smaller group or “coalition of consent”, entered into a direct confrontation with Russian troops in Ukraine.

