NATO’s fiasco and Putin’s rejoice

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it is important to prevent terrorists of all stripes from entering the countries adjacent to Afghanistan including under the guise of refugees. Putin shared these thoughts during a news conference after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday. Putin said, the Taliban movement today controls almost the entire territory of the country, including the capital. While demonstrating a sense of rejoicing on the fateful conclusion of NATO’s military campaign in Afghanistan, Putin said that the operation of the US and NATO in Afghanistan cannot be called successful, but it is not in the interests of the Russian Federation to mark this and speak of it as a failure. He observed, Russia is interested in a stable situation in Afghanistan.

The United States and NATO’s military campaign in Afghanistan is almost over because their major opponent in the country has regained its pre 9/11 position in Kabul. Although, the recent series of events did not happen as planned by the US and its allies, therefore America’s foes including Russia and China are enjoying the current situation and strengthening their grip on the regional affairs. In fact, US policies had brought all the regional states except India on the same page and they have linked their fate with each other. Although, US pulled out from Afghanistan was under Doha agreement, Taliban dominance over the Afghan government projected the perception of US defeat in Afghanistan. Putin is much worried about the presence of terrorist elements in Afghanistan, which is a shared concern of regional states including Pakistan. Presently, all Afghan neighbors are urging Taliban to dismantle these terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan, however it is not sure what will Taliban do against their cohorts of the past.