NATO’s help to Afghanistan remains ‘steadfast’

Monitoring Desk

ANKARA: NATO’s support to Afghanistan remains “steadfast”, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

“Our support to Afghanistan with both forces and funding remains steadfast. NATO has supported the US-led peace talks, and we would welcome if they were resumed but the Taliban have to make real concessions and show real willingness to reduce violence,” Stoltenberg said at the second day of NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

He said the ministers will discuss NATO mission in Afghanistan, which remains a “top priority” for the alliance. Stoltenberg added NATO will continue to support the Afghan security forces as they fight international terrorism and create the conditions for peace.

Early September, US President Donald Trump declared the peace talks with the Taliban “dead” following a recent attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul which killed a dozen people, including a US service member.

Following the US move, the Taliban opened new battle fronts across the war-weary nation, as Afghan security forces — suffering casualties and desertions — struggle to beat back a revitalized insurgency. (AA)