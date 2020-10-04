Natural Capital is Judas Kiss for Climate Change Movement

Bilal Raza

Mainstream fin-ance practitioners and economic theorists have begun to embrace climate change movement. The new ma-ntra to view life-supporting ecosystems as “natural capital” has become the cornerstone for any green growth strategy. However, this mainstream cooption of the movement is akin to Judas Kiss that must be resisted.

The answer to ‘why’ that just hit your head lies in understanding the nature of capital. Classical economists view capital as totality of fixed income producing assets that has causal relationship with previous production i.e. capital stock is accumulation of net past investment flows. They consider land and labor – two other factors of production – at par with capital. However, Irving Fisher – the great American economist – redefined capital as any form of wealth with potential to generate an income flow. Hence, capital is detached from the production process and its value depends entirely on expected income flows. Capital thus defined may include durable goods, personal traits, speculative financial products, forest cover, etc. Fisher’s view of capital also gives it superiority over other factors of production as value of labor and land reduces to “human capital” and “natural capital”, respectively.

One may ask, “What is wrong with perceiving nat-ure as a form of capital?”

Capital is more than an economic asset: it also represents a particular form of social relations. The sole purpose of capital is pursuit of profit. This is how it survives and thrives. It may treat other social welfare considerations but only as long as they align with profit maximization. Therefore, viewing other factors of production from capital’s lens deprive them of any intrinsic value and make them subject to capitalist exploitation. For example, historically primary purpose of education had always been raising good citizens, inculcating ethical/moral values and nourishing innate spirit of inquiry. Then comes “hum-an capital” and the focus of education titled toward increase in labor productivity to maximize economic growth – only possible way for sustained profits. The result is rise of an amoral, apolitical and ahistorical educated class whose only purpose is to maximize material possessions. This reduction of humans to a mere auxiliary of capital is perhaps also the greatest underlying source of climate degradation.

Therefore, trying to preserve nature by turning it into capital will be a self-defeating strategy. The value of nature – which Quran describes as sacred and full of symbols of God – will depend on expected monetary returns. Disinterested cost-benefit analysis on an excel sheet will decide the fate of millions of species and indigenous communities.

The profit motive will reign supreme over all other considerations. If required, the power of marketing will facilitate selling destruction of nature as its conservation.

The power of money will permit the polluters to buy politicians.

To understand capital even better, we must explore the nature of its particular mode we are living in i.e. neoliberal capitalism. Neoliberalism is an ideology that aims for domination of market values in all spheres of life. Free capital mobility, unchecked power of transnational corporations, commercialization of Ramadan, commodification of culture, etc. are all different manifestations of neoliberalism. The outcome is a shift from markets embedded in social values to a society embedded in market values.

Therefore, understood from a neoliberal perspective, the concept “natural capital” is the next stage of capitalism: make nature embedded in market values. It is less about preserving nature than making it the new breeding ground for capital to thrive. The truth is that humans have become the masters of planet earth. The continuity of civilization and life supporting natural systems – at least as we know them – hinges on choices we will make within next few decades.

However, the irony is – as stated by Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek – it is easy to imagine end of the world than to imagine end of capitalism. Any successful attempt for climate change mitigation and adaptation must radically alter the economic system that caused this problem in the first place. Any solution – like natural capital or green growth – confined within the current economic paradigm will continue the slaughter of nature to fulfil never-ending appetite of capital.