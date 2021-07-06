Naulong Dam and FBR’s Felony

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Monday ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to pay Rs. 1,916 million deducted from the account of Naulong Dam. According to reports, the Federal Government approved the project of Naulong Dam in 2009 and funds were released after completion of necessary formalities. However, FBR deducted Rs. 1,916 million from the account of Naulong Dam without any legitimate ground and adjusted the amount against the receivables from WAPDA. Consequently, the work of Naulong Dam could not be started and thus this important national project had been put into the back burner. The FBR’s solicitor was of the view that Naulong Dam was a project of WAPDA. So, the receivables from WAPDA could be deducted from hundreds of accounts of WAPDA. Hence, FBR charged the WAPDA amount as a bulk of Naulong dam fund for recovery of its pending dues. As said the Standing Committee showed serious displeasure on deduction of development funds of a PSDP project by FBR. According to reports, previously Lahore High Court also ordered the FBR to return the Dam funds but FBR did not comply with the Court’s order and took position that subject amount can be adjusted against the Sales tax imposed on the WAPDA.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Water Resources told the Standing Committee that since funds were once sanctioned by the Finance Ministry for construction of Naulong Dam, the Ministry of Finance is reluctant to grant more funds for this purpose. The Committee directed the FBR to immediately return these funds to the Naulong Dam project and asked WAPDA to immediately pay its other dues to the FBR.

The Balochistan government approved the construction of Naulong dam in 2009 and funds were transferred to WAPDA for initiation of the preliminary construction work. The dam project was initiated for future water storage, irrigation and hydropower generation of about 4.4 MW after its completion. The total estimated expenditure of the project was Rs. 11.7 billion rupees in 2009. The dam was scheduled to be complete by 2012 but could not be kicked off due to deduction of Rs. 1, 916 million by FBR out of the construction fund. The Balochistan government had been struggling to obtain required funds from international donors including Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank (WB) but failed. However, the preliminary work of the project has not been started yet but due the estimated expenditures has raised to Rs. 28.47 billion after 11 years of time lapse. If one recalls the massive load shedding witnessed by the public during 2008-2017, the delay and snag created by the FBR in the construction of Naulong dam seems to be a disloyalty/enmity to the people and the country. The state and people of Pakistan paid huge financial costs due to delays caused by the FBR irresponsible behavior. According to reports, Asian Development Bank has agreed to provide 80 percent funds amounting Rs. 20.13 billion rupees for construction of the Naulong dam in the past.

Whereas, the remaining amount would be shared by Federal and Provincial governments equally. As learnt, the Central government has allocated Rs. 2500 million rupees for construction of Naulong dam during 2020. The Standing Committee rightly displayed anger on FBR’s conduct, however, the Committee must take stern action against FBR for causing loss to the nation exchequer and stalling an important development project for years through its unilateral and unjustifiable action.