Naval Chief calls for strengthening maritime security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf has emphasized the importance of strengthening maritime security and maintaining combat readiness to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.

He was addressing the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy that concluded in Islamabad today.

The Naval chief commended the initiatives undertaken to enhance capabilities through the acquisition of emerging technologies. He also expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in the face of prevailing maritime challenges and praised the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

The forum reviewed the maritime situation in the Indian Ocean Region and deliberated on measures to ensure safety and security of national sea trade passing through the region.

Comprehensive briefings on important ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also presented to Chief of the Naval Staff.