Naval chief calls on PM Imran to discuss professional matters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed professional matters.

According to the details, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met PM Imran Khan at his office in the federal capital and briefed him about the professional matters of Pakistan Navy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the performance of naval forces and assured him of complete cooperation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Navy will conduct multinational maritime ‘AMAN Exercise 2019’ in the beginning of the next year.

To this effect, a final planning conference was held in Karachi on December 12 and at least 41 representatives of participating countries had attended the conference.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson had said that the exercises would play an important role for formation of a joint strategy and consensus approach for global maritime security.