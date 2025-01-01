Naval Chief highlights emerging maritime security threats

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, has underscored the importance of understanding the evolving nature of modern warfare and emerging maritime security threats.

He was addressing the participants of 54th PN Staff Course during his visit to Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore on Friday.

The Navel Chief emphasized that traditional military strategies must adapt to effectively address the complexities of contemporary security challenges, both traditional and non-traditional.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, while elaborating on the maritime challenges facing Pakistan and available response options, remarked that the Indian Ocean Region remains fluid and contested.

He highlighted that new geopolitical realignments and ongoing power rivalries in the region continue to affect security environment in the Indian Ocean Region.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf said the recent crises between Pakistan and India, as well as the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, serve as testimony to this dynamic environment.

He said the conventional, one-dimensional study of warfare is now outdated.

The Navel Chief said winning future wars demands not only a re-evaluation of legacy war-fighting strategies, but also the development and maintenance of a future-ready workforce that is intellectually astute and technologically proficient.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also congratulated graduating officers on successful completion of the PN Staff Course and encouraged them to be meticulous, analytical, and innovative in their forthcoming appointments.