Naval Chief Inaugurates Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi laid the foundation stone of Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) and inaugurated Bahria School of Engineering & Applied Sciences (BSEAS) at Bahria University, Karachi.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was recei-ved by Rector Bahria Univ-ersity, Vice Admiral (Retd) Kaleem Shaukat, said a news release on Friday.

The core objective of PMSTP project is to jump start national blue economy through promotion of maritime sciences, technologies and businesses.

PMSTP will act as a vibrant platform for academia, government, industry collaboration and to further facilitate start-ups, industries and entrepreneurs through policy support.

PMSTP will house various Research, Design and Development Centers, Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and various other multi-purpose structures.

A dedicated space will be created to generate & maintain maritime innovation eco-system.

A state-of-the-art Mariti-me Skills Development Center will also be established to train the youth in diverse maritime disciplines in order to enable them to benefit from bou-ndless opportunities in the expanding maritime sector.

PMSTP will subsequently contribute in national GDP besides playing a critical role in mapping of national offshore riches.

The new setup of Bahria School of Engineering & Applied Sciences (BSEAS) is an integration of major Bahria University Depa-rtments comprising Comp-uter Science, Computer En-gineering, Electrical Engin-eering and Software Eng-ineering. Establishment of BSEAS is another key step towards achieving excellence in research facilitating interdisciplinary education. BSEAS is a prominent endeavor to promote cross-disciplinary learning.

In pursuance to Naval Chief’s vision, PMSTP and BSEAS are established as flagship projects of the year 2020 to provide qualitative and sustained educational opportunities.