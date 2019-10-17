Naval Chief, Omani Chief of Staff discuss regional security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Staff of the armed forces of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral cooperation, as per Radio Pakistan.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour.

Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

Naval Chiefalso thanked Lt General Ahmad bin HarithAl-Nabhani forparticipation of Royal Navy of Omanin Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in Pakistan.

The General appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing military interaction in diverse fields of training and other areas of defence collaboration.

The visit of Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman shall greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.