Naval Chief Visits Chinese Navy Ship During ‘Sea Guardians-2020’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited PLA (Navy) Flag Ship YINCHUAN during ongoing Pak-China joint naval exercise ‘Sea Guardians 2020’.

According to the Pakistan navy spokesperson, Pakistan Navy is currently hosting 6th bilateral exercise ‘Sea Guardians-2020’ being conducted between Pakistan and PLA Navies in which Chinese Flotilla comprising naval platforms/ assets along with PLA Marines Corps Detachment is participating.

On the 4th day of ongoing exercise, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited PLA (Navy) Flag Ship YINCHUAN. Upon his arrival onboard PLA (Navy) Ship YINCHUAN, the naval chief was warmly welcomed by Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun.

A smartly turned out contingent presented Guard of Honour to the naval chief and was given briefing onboard. Thereafter, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had a meeting with Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun where matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

During meeting, the Naval Chief highlighted that exercise Sea Guardians is a manifestation of treasured friendship and mutual trust that exists between the two countries and the ongoing exercise will carry forward our relationship to new heights of glory.

He further said that the exercise is aimed at not only countering maritime threats together but also solidifying the common resolve of both the navies of ensuring regional peace and security. He further expressed his hope that regular conduct of such exercises would further enhance the cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

Later, the naval chief also interacted with the PLA (Navy) ship’s crew and appreciated their professional competence and morale. Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun thanked Naval Chief for his visit onboard PLA (Navy) Ship.

Bilateral joint Naval exercise ‘Sea Guardians’ is conducted between Pakistan and PLA Navies. Exercise Sea Guardians 2020, the sixth in the series, covers a wide spectrum of maritime and naval operations by Ships, aerial platforms and Marine forces.