F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy is observing Naval Day today to pay homage to heroes of 1965 War.

In this connection, Pakistan Navy has released promo of its documentary.

According to Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, documentary titled Zarb-e-Aab, will be released today.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on the occasion said Maritime arena today is facing numerous challenges including; piracy, illegal trafficking of arms and drugs, human smuggling and the menace of maritime terrorism.

Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters either in collaboration with other Navies or through independent initiatives.

He said development of Gwadar Port and realization of CPEC will enable us to exploit the untapped Blue Economy with huge economic dividends.

Turning towards Kashmir, he said Indian attempt to annex Jammu and Kashmir and enforce fascist control over Indian Occupied Kashmir has serious implications on the security of the entire region and the world at large.

Meanwhile, in his message on the Pakistan Navy Day Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the role of Pakistan Navy in 1965 war will always be remembered in golden words.

He said on September 8, 1965, Pakistan Navy proved its dominance over the enemy.

He said Pakistan Navy, by setting the examples of bravery and courage, foiled the nefarious designs of Indian Navy and wrote a new history of courage and valour.