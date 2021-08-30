Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira leaves Russia

MOSCOW (Agencies): The Interfax news agency has quoted two sources as saying that Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, has left Russia after a court restricted her freedom for allegedly violating coronavirus protocols by urging people to rally in support of the Kremlin critic.

One source told the news agency on August 30 that Yarmysh had “left the territory of the Russian Feder-ation,” while another sou-rce said she “has left for H-elsinki,” in neighboring Finland.

On April 16, a Moscow court sentenced Yarmysh to 18 months of so-called “restricted freedom,” which means that she cannot ch-ange her permanent addre-ss, leave Moscow and the surrounding region without police permission, or take part in public events.

Yarmysh was found guilty of violating restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus by publicly calling for people to take part in unsanctioned rallies to support Navalny in January.

Last week, Yarmysh fil-ed an appeal against the court ruling. Several of Navalny’s supporters have been convicted on similar charges and given freedom-limitation sentences in recent weeks. Earlier reports said that one of Navalny’s closest associates, Lyubov Sobol, had left Russia for an unspecified country after she was handed an 18-month restricted-freedom sentence in the case in early August. The reports have not been confirmed either by Sobol or her associates.Navalny, fell violently ill one year ago while on a passenger flight in Si-beria, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.