Navees Rahman appointed as interim Chief Executive of the Planning Inspectorate

F.P. Report

LONDON: The Planning Inspectorate is pleased to announce that Navees Rahman is appointed Interim Chief Executive. Navees will be seconded from his current role as Corporate Services Director at the Inspectorate. The appointment follows the news earlier this summer of Sarah Richards’ intention to stand down as Chief Executive this autumn. Navees will lead the Inspectorate, whose services are a core part of the English planning system dealing with planning appeals, national infrastructure planning applications, examinations of local plans and other planning-related and specialist casework in England.

Chair of the Planning Inspectorate Board and Non-Executive Director Trudi Elliot said:

“I am delighted that Navees has accepted the role of interim Chief Executive of the Inspectorate. In addition to his leadership experience within the Inspectorate, Navees is also bringing his experience of leadership positions across financial strategy, financial management, audit, governance and business partnering in executive agencies and central government departments to the role.

“On behalf of the Board and non-executive Directors, I am looking forward to working with Navees in his new role.”

Director of Planning at Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) Simon Gallagher said:

“I’m glad to welcome Navees into the interim role of Chief Executive while we recruit for a permanent appointment. Recruitment for the permanent post commences today. The leadership of the Planning Inspectorate is a pivotal role within English planning, particularly with the current focus on the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill progressing through parliament.”

Navees was appointed as Corporate Services Director at the Planning Inspectorate in 2016. He has been leading the professional services that support the work of the Inspectorate, developing a performance culture, investing in technology and processes, and using our diversity to help us innovate. As well as improving existing services, the directorate has been developing new capabilities in the digital and data fields to ensure that our public-facing services are digitally available and adhere to Government Digital Service standards. Our emerging capabilities in data will ensure that we can both protect and exploit the valuable data that the Inspectorate holds.

Navees said:

“I am proud of the work the Planning Inspectorate and the important role it plays in the planning system.

“As interim Chief Executive I look forward to continuing to deliver the priorities set out by the Department and the changes the Inspectorate has set out in our Strategic Plan. I believe that these will improve our customers’ experience and ensure that the Inspectorate is a thriving, challenging and inclusive place to work.”