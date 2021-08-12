Navy announces Flag Officer Assignments

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced today the following assignments:

Rear Adm. (lower half) William P. Pennington will be assigned as deputy commander, Tenth Fleet, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Pennington is currently serving as commander, Task Force Seven Zero; and commander, Carrier Strike Group Five, Yokosuka, Japan.

Capt. David G. Wilson, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as commander, Naval Legal Service Command, Washington, D.C. Wilson is currently serving as assistant judge advocate general (Operations and Management), Washington, D.C.