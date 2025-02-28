Navy Jet Crashes Off San Diego Coast; Crew Ejects Safely

San Diego, February 13, 2025 – A U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growler jet crashed into the ocean off the San Diego coast on Wednesday, moments after takeoff. The two crew members ejected safely and were rescued by a nearby sportfishing vessel.

The crash occurred during a “go-around maneuver,” in which the aircraft lands and takes off again, according to Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Beth Teach. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Captain Brandon Viets of the Premier fishing boat spotted the pilots descending with parachutes and swiftly moved to rescue them. The crew was then transferred to a Customs and Border Protection vessel before being taken to a hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed vessels to secure the wreckage. The E/A-18G Growler is a specialized electronic warfare aircraft, and its loss follows a similar Navy crash last October in Washington state that claimed two lives.

Source: Associated Press (AP)