Navy to host CJCSC Tennis C’ship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Besides primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has significantly contributed in organizing International and National sports events in the country. Organizing sports events like Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Squash and Sailing Regatta are some of the hallmarks of Pakistan Navy in promoting healthy sports culture in the country.

In line with the spirit, Pakistan Navy is hosting 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019 which is being held from 15 to 21 July 2019 at Defence Authority Creek Club Tennis Courts, under the auspices of Joint Staff Headquarters with a prize money of PKR 0.6 M.

Around 150-200 professional/ amateur players ofthe country are expected to participate in this national event. Opening ceremony of the championship is planned on 15 July 2019, whereas, closing/ prize distribution ceremony is scheduled to be held on 21 July 2019.

Matches will be played in 9 x different age categories for males and one category each for females and special persons during the championship. For special persons, wheelchair competition will be held at Tennis Courts of PNS JAUHAR at Habib Ibrahim Rehamutullah Road, Karachi. Registration of players is in progress since 01 July till 12 July 2019, by Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association.

In order to ensure fair and transparent competition, the Championship will be jointly officiatedby Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association officials under the latest rules of the International Tennis Federation.