‘Nawaz advised to return’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leadership of the PML-N has advised party supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to take control of the matters as the party faced a blowback after losing control of Punjab province to rival PTI.

According to sources, the senior PML-N leaders have made contact with Nawaz Sharif and mulled over ways to restore the standing of the party in the country, especially in Punjab province. “The senior leaders advised Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and lead the party,” they said, adding the meeting reached a consensus that the party lost in by-polls owing to worst economic conditions and inflation.