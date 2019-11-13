Nawaz allowed to go abroad after submitting Rs 7b indemnity bond

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government after detailed deliberations on Wednesday accepted the application of opposition leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to permit former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks for treatment subject to submission of an indemnity bond of Rs 7 billion.

Announcing the decision here at a press conference, Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said it was a one time permission only for four weeks.

The former prime minister had to return to the country after recovering from the illness as he was a convict in a corruption case and under trial in another one, he added.

The government, he said, was seeking the indemnity bond as a precaution to respond to the court’s queries in case Nawaz Sharif did not return to the country.

Farogh Nasim said keeping in view Nawaz’s medical reports of the Sharif Medical City and the Medical Board of Punjab Government, the subcommittee considered the application for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on humanitarian grounds.

He, however, clarified that the assurances being sought from the Sharif family in that regard were a legal requirement, which should not be used for political point scoring.

The Sharif family had a right to reject the government’s decision or to challenge it in in a court of law, he added.

The minister said the duration for Nawaz’s stay abroad could be extended subject to his health condition according to the law and regulations.

He cited some court precedents, where the convicts were given one time permission to go abroad for treatment after taking indemnity bonds side by side surety bonds.

The Sharif family had been asked to provide the indemnity bond and not the surety bond, which was the prerogative of courts only, he added.

The minister said the country where Nawaz Sharif would get treatment, would also be intimated about the conditions set for his travel abroad.

Responding to a question about General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf, who was allowed to travel abroad for treatment, Farogh Nasim said he had not been convicted in any case, while Nawaz was convicted in a corruption case.

Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said the decision to permit Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment was taken purely on merit and according to the law.

It would be a one time permission and his name would not be removed from the ECL as he was convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft reference and was facing other cases, including Chuadhry Sugar Mill, he added.

According to the section 2 sub-section 3 of the Exit Control List (ECL) 1981, he said any convicted person’s name could not be removed from the ECL.

However it provided jurisdiction to the federal government to decide the matter after going through the merits of the case, he added.