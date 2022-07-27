Nawaz asks Shehbaz to consult PDM to frame new strategy

LONDON (INP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz on telephone and held discussions with both of them about the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif directed the prime minister to consult with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to decide the future course of action. Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had taken to Twitter to express his resentment over the Supreme Court’s decision to annul the ruling of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker declaring Hamza Shehbaz as CM.

The coalition government, led by the PML-N, had strongly reacted to the Supreme Court verdict. Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, had called the verdict a judicial coup. The top court had ruled that PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi would be the new CM of the province.

The coalition partners had yesterday announced boycotting proceedings after the Supreme Court rejected their request for constituting a full court on the matter. On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is the president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of parties currently forming the coalition government at the Center, has convened the alliance leaders’ summit at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretariat in Islamabad at 3:00 PM tomorrow (Thursday).

