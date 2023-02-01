Nawaz, Blome discuss polls, economy

F.P. Report

LAHORE: General elections and Pakistan’s struggling economy came under discussion as the United States’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. The meeting between the senior politician and American envoy was held at the former’s residence in Lahore on Saturday.

On Thursday, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott also arrived at the PML-N supremo’s home, where his daughter and party’s Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was also present. As the general elections in Pakistan approach, Nawaz — the country’s three-time prime minister — is being seen as the most in-demand leader by top diplomats residing in Islamabad.

According to a media, about 60 diplomats, including ambassadors and high commissioners, are looking to interact with him and ascertain his views on sensitive and important international issues and bilateral subjects of their respective interests. The interest in meeting the PML-N leader came following his return to Pakistan after spending four years of exile just months before the general elections slated to take place on February 8, 2024, with the likelihood that he may again clinch the top executive post.

During the meeting with Blome, Nawaz emphasised the significance of Pakistan’s relations with the US, particularly recalling his various interactions with the American leaders where both sides had always acknowledged the importance of Pakistan-US ties, according to a PML-N statement. US Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley, in a statement, said the envoy met also met with representatives of various political parties at a gathering hosted by former prime minister and PPP leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in Multan. In the course of his engagements with the country’s political bigwigs, Ambassador Blome and the politicos discussed the importance of free, fair elections and the right of the Pakistani people to choose their future leaders.

“They also discussed the strengths of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework,” the mission’s statement read. The senior politician also shared his views on the political and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly in the context of his party’s preparations for the upcoming elections. He expressed “confidence” that the people of Pakistan would once again repose their trust in the PML-N to lead the country out of the myriad problems confronting it today.

They also discussed the enduring bilateral ties and cooperation over multilateral matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of a steadfast and sturdy partnership between the two countries. They recognised the importance of exploring avenues to boost cooperation and building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust bilateral relationship.

The US ambassador and Nawaz Sharif deliberated over several diverse domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security and regional stability. Regional developments were also discussed. The PML-N supremo raised the issue of the plight of innocent Palestinians who were being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around Gaza.

He called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to the people. Ambassador Blome shared US priorities with the PML-N leader and thanked him for a frank and cordial exchange of views during the meeting.