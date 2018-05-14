Nawaz demand commission, if he is traitor

F.P. Report

BUNER: Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said and demanded to form a commission against him about his recent allegation on his controversial interview against Mumbai attacks.

Addressing a public rally at Buner on Monday the former PM said that be it him for betrayal or those leveling allegations against him, should be publicly hanged following the verdict of the commission.

He claim that in his tenure he eliminated terrorism from Pakistan, made the country an atomic power, concealed the Kargil embarrassment, made motorways, ended electricity load shedding, and made Pakistan a hub of peace is being labeled as a traitor today.

He further said that those who drown Pakistan into darkness are patriots, those who sow the seeds of terrorism in the country are patriots, and those who violate the country’s Constitution and law and impose martial law are patriots, he informed

He strongly opposed the allegations against him and stressed that the nation must work with him to bring an end to such incidents.

“Those who call me traitor should also be made accountable,” said Nawaz. “Pakistan’s 220 million people should witness [the trial] and the guilty [party] should be publicly hanged.”

Nawaz Sharif also demanded to form a commission for the money laundering allegations against him.

“We won’t let the NAB chairman off the hook so easily,” he said. “He must apologize and tender his resignation.” , Sharif demanded.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz addressed the rally participants and said the nation’s relationship with Nawaz has only strengthened in the past thirty years.

“Being voted into the office time and again is the biggest proof of his patriotism,” she said.

