Nawaz fails to cast vote for not having CNIC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed to cast his vote for he did not have his computerised national identity card (CNIC).

Nawaz arrived at a polling station set up at Government Technology College in National Assembly constituency NA-124 Lahore, where from former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is contesting the by-election.

The PML-N supremo, accompanied by Abbasi, checked his name in the voters’ list at the polling booth. The polling agent urged Nawaz to poll his vote, at which his CNIC was also demanded.

Nawaz inquired his personal staff officer (PSO) regarding his CNIC. The PSO informed the former premier that the CNIC was with his personal secretary, who was not present there.

Though, the PML-N could not cast his ballot, his nephews, who were also accompanied him, polled their votes after showing their CNICs.

