Nawaz, Fazl discuss PDM’s future trategy

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif discussed future strategy including matters related to the long march over the phone on Friday.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The sources said Nawaz and Fazl discussed the intensification of the Pakistan Democratic Movement movement after Ramazan and the unpopularity of the government among the people in the by-elections.

Sources said that both the leaders discussed the situation developed after resignations of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and ANP from PDM.

Both the leaders agreed to move forward against the PTI government and stick to the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.