Nawaz’ health deteriorates again as platelets drop to 7000

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has deteriorated again as his platelet count has dropped again to 7000.

As per details, platelets of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached 29000 yesterday after receiving medical care in Lahore’s Services hospital. The doctors had said that health condition of Nawaz Sharif is satisfactory but today his platelets dropped again.

Medical board was briefed today that health condition of Nawaz Sharif is critical and expert doctors have been called from Islamabad on the suggestion of medical board.

A Services Hospital’s medical board, tasked to examine former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health and provide him necessary medical care had expressed satisfaction over rehabilitation as Sharif’s platelets crossed 30,000 level.

Reportedly, doctors had transfused four mega units of platelets into Sharif.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said there is no truth to rumors that incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is going abroad for treatment.

The PML-N leader while talking to media in Lahore told that Nawaz Sharif’s health is stable now.

On Monday night, Sharif was rushed to the hospital after his platelets had dropped to a dangerously low level with his doctors raising alarming concerns.

Dr Adnan Khan, a personal physician of Mr Sharif had raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is detected to have critically low Platelet Count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies & requires immediate in-hospital care. I have requested the authorities concerned to act in urgency,” Dr Adnan Khan tweeted after seeing the PML-N supremo at NAB’s Thokar Niaz Baig office.