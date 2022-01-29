Nawaz left with no option but to return to Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has left with no option but to return to Pakistan after the rejection of his pleas to the United Kingdom (UK) government for visa extension.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference today, said that the UK government rejected two appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif for visa extension.

The information minister said that Nawaz Sharif started telling publically to return to Pakistan after the rejection of his appeals to the UK government. He added that Nawaz Sharif knew well about having no other option but to return to Pakistan.

He said that the opposition parties were only waiting for an appropriate time to take advantage of each other’s weaknesses. He was of the view that the opposition leaders have neither an agenda nor leadership skills.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were facing internal conflicts between their own leaders. He added that the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again proved its strength in the Senate by passing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) amendment bill.

He added that the legislation made the central bank an autonomous institution free of any kind of political pressure.