Nawaz names Shehbaz for PM slot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that the former ruling party’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz would be his party’s candidate for the coveted slot of Punjab’s chief minister. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has scheduled ‘meetings with prominent politicians, including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat.’

Shehbaz Sharif has called for an end to “issues of ego”, adding that the need is for “revolutionary steps” to rescue the country’s economy. “Come and I again invite the Charter of Economy to everyone. Come, move forward and let’s together promote the Charter of Democracy and end the things we said against one another.” He said the enemies of the nation should be shown that it is united. “Forgive and forget. Let us have this charter of reconciliation.” After the release of unofficial election results projection, major parties expedited meetings to gather coalition partners for the next government.

“Leaders of different parties have been invited at Shujaat’s residence in Islamabad for a joint session in which Shehbaz will meet prominent politicians,” sources told media. Shehbaz Sharif has said the political leaders together with him have gathered to tell the nation that election politics of opposition was over and now was the time with the Parliament to form.

“Now our war is against the country’s challenges. The first challenge is the economy. We have to stabilise it which is a tall task. Nations move forward when their leadership unites and decides to end conflicts and take the nation forward to eliminate problems.” The PML-Q spokesperson said that Chaudhry Salik would hold a press conference after the ‘joint session’.

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. The MQM-P delegation members include Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal, whereas, the meeting was attended by PML-N central leaders Ishaq Dar, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, and Ayaz Sadiq.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the political situation and strategy to form the next government. Both parties agreed on continuing coordination to take future steps. PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has said that he and other political leaders gathered with him have decided to form the government together.

“We will take Pakistan out of difficulty,” he said. PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has said reconciliation is needed in the current political situation and the PTI is also included in that process. “This is not that we want that PTI does not enter reconciliation. It should and every other political force should, come and talk with us. Our economic and defence agenda should be common. We should move forward with our commonalities and then make the house of Sharif and others successful so we can make Pakistan successful.”

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aleem Khan has said that Pakistan was going through an extremely difficult phase with inflation impacting the poor and economic crisis aggravating. Addressing a press conference with political bigwigs in attendance, Khan said everyone had to step up for difficult decisions, which were beneficial for the country. “I am hopeful the upcoming government of Shehbaz Sharif will efficiently take such decisions and end miseries of the poor,” he added. He said he was thankful to Chaudhry Shujaat for inviting all political leaders for important discussions.