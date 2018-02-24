Nawaz needs no ‘stamp’ to be PML-N president: Maryam

F.P. Report

SARGODHA: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said on Saturday that former premier Nawaz Sharif does not need any ‘stamp’ or validation to lead the political front as its president.

Daughter of sacked party chief Maryam addressed a ceremony today and rhetorically asked if the people had ever witnessed an entire political party expelled from an election. She claimed that Nawaz did not need validation from anyone to be the party chief.

The PML-N leader said that revoking tickets for Senate elections, issued by Nawaz Sharif, was not a ridiculous step against Nawaz Sharif but the people of Pakistan.

She likened the top court’s verdict delivered on petition challenging Elections Reforms Bill 2017 earlier this week to ‘stealing’ people’s votes. During her speech, Maryam said that imposing one’s will on the people amounts to dictatorship.

She claimed that the ruling PML-N was working to end ‘darkness’ in Pakistan birthed out of dictatorship.

Maryam rhetorically asked the people to teach the ‘wise men’ who sacked Nawaz Sharif as premier and later sacked him as party president that love for the leader is in people’s hearts.

While addressing participants of the ceremony, she asserted that PML-N would win General Elections 2018.

She demanded the opponents to prove corruption done on part of Nawaz Sharif and mentioned that the leader has construction of Orange Line, power projects, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), motorways to his credit.

None has proved corruption , not even worth Rs 5 against Nawaz Sharif so far in his political career.

