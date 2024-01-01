Nawaz: Not easy to bring Pakistan back on track

F.P. Report

MANSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League (N) Quaid and former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here Monday said that country would be brought back on track of devolopment after winning the election 2024 and the 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be removed.

Addressing a big public gathering here in connection of 2024 election, Nawaz Sharif said that time has come to restart the devolopment works from where it was left uncompleted in 2017. He criticized the poor performance of the party that came into power with a slogan of change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and questioned that what it had done for people of the province during 10 years long rule.

The three times Prime Minister said bring the country’s back on track of devolopment would be back challenge and only PML-N has the ability to put it on road to progress and development. He said that time has come to work for devolopment of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Nawaz Sharif said that a network of motorways including Hazara Motorway were established by his Government that promoted tourism and opened the entire Hazara division for investment. Besides construction of motorways, he said load shedding was eliminated and affordable gas and electricity provided to domestic and industrial consumers.

He said that employment opportunities were created and jobs provided to a large number of people during tenure of PML-N. “In Pakistan, there was no price hike during his tenure as Prime Minister and all essential services and commodities including bread, vegetables and edible items were available to people at reasonable rate,” he said. “Had I was not ousted in 2017 there would have been an international standard airport at Mansehra today besides train service from Mansehra to Islamabad and Muzafarabad Azad Kashmir,” he said. He vowed to construct airport and medical College at Mansehra. The public meeting was also addressed by PML-N Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz and KP President Amir Muqam besides others.

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President, Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz also addressed a mammoth electoral public meeting here also addressed and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an important province of Pakistan and it’s people cannot afford experiences of political jugglers any more.

She urged people of KP not to give the future of their children into wrong hands and elect honest and committed leaders with the ability to address their problems swiftly without like and dislike besides putting the country back on track of rapid progress and devolopment.

He said that a politcal party that came into power with a hallow slogan of change in and trumpeted Billion Trees Afforestration Project during its 10 years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to deliver and questioned that where are these trees?.Maryam Nawaz said that Hazara was a stronghold of PML-N and her party would get maximum number of seats from its districts including Mansehra. She said pace of economic development would be accelerated and relief to be provided to people and under privileged. She said that people of Mansehra had announced victory of Nawaz Sharif today. She said the 10 years long deprivation of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be addressed after PML-N come into power and development process would be restarted in the province where it was left in 2017. PML-N supporters raised slogans in favour of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Engr Amir Muqam, PML-N KP President also addressed.