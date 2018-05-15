Nawaz not leaving any opportunity to Pakistan a bad name, says Qureshi  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mehmood Qureshi strongly condemned the recent remarks of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Qureshi while addressing in national assembly session on Tuesday, he said that Nawaz is continuously creating problems for the country and adding that he is not leaving any opportunity to bring Pakistan a bad name.

Qureshi further said that Nawaz’s remarks will put Pakistan on black list instead of grey list on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Qureshi added that instead of explaining his remarks, Nawaz should explain, the reason of the need of saying what he said, during the interview with Dawn newspaper which was published on May 12.

During the interview, Nawaz had said, Militant organizations are active in the country. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Qureshi added that the former premier remarks were exploited by Indian media and it reached to a point, now they demanding a National Security Council meeting on the matter.

The allies of the government are not supporting Nawaz Sharif which shows the seriousness of the matter, he added.

Advertisements