Nawaz play double game with the country: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that Nawaz Sharif’s should clear that he is loyal with the country or he play double game.

This he said on Friday in a press conference at Islamabad along with the PPP senior leader including Sherry Rehman.

The former Pakistan president said “Mian sahib should make it clear whether he is with Pakistan or play double game with the country, adding that in past he play double game with the country.

Taking the credit for the recently approved merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Zardari said that the idea was a dream of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir.

“We were unable to implement the idea [of the merger] during our time in the office because of the game Nawaz had played,” said Zardari.

The PPP co-chairman accused those who had opposed the merger of being on an agenda. “They are afraid that their monopoly would end,” he said.

He added and congratulates the Fata people for merger in KP, adding that it is a historic day and its credit goes to PPP.

