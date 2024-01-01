Nawaz questions his disqualification

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif reiterated his long held position that he failed to understand the reason behind his disqualification in 2017 as the country was going smoothly.

He made this remark in his address to the PML-N’s Central Working Committee. He said after a long time, the rank and file of the party had gathered as the party leadership from across the country had made its presence on this momentous occasion.

“Every member of the PML-N represents the face of the party,” the elder Sharif said. Talking about the past happening, he said had his government not been dismissed, the country would have made huge progress.

“You have made immense sacrifices by not leaving the party when put into jail on fake cases,” the former PM addressed the party leaders. He said even the family members of the PML-N leaders were not spared the fascism unleased on them.

He called the old members of the party loyal, who stood by their party through thick and thin and also praised them on getting new posts as a reward of their unflinching and uncompromising views. Talking about the motorways, he said their benefits were visible as they had played a great role in the economy of Pakistan.

On the massive dharnas (sit-ins) which were launched by the PTI and AML during his previous stint in power, he said he failed to understand the motive and logic behind that move as the country was making progress rapidly during those times.

Moving on to his next stint in power, the three-time prime minister said that he had visited Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan following 2013 general elections and asked him to work together in the country’s interest.

“He [Khan] first agreed to cooperation and [late] backstabbed me by starting sit-ins in Islamabad later,” he said, adding that the PTI leader could have told him directly that they will launch a campaign against him. Nawaz then referred to his former political ally, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that the politician had proposed forming a government with PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI had emerged as the single largest party in the 2013 polls.

“Though they didn’t have the majority but I declined the proposal so that they wouldn’t blame us for not giving the single largest party a chance,” the ex-premier added. He said that he couldn’t understand why did PTI stage the sit-ins.

Moving on to his ouster and disqualification in cases, the PML-N supremo once again deplored his life-time disqualification “just for not taking salary” from his son. “Nowhere in the world can the judges remove a president or prime minister.” “Who will answer for this. I have the right to ask this question and I will keep this right till my death,” he added.

Nawaz went on to say that after his removal as the prime minister, the same judges removed him from the post party head. He asked former apex court judge, Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Naqvi — who recently stepped down from his post over allegations of misconduct — to tell the source of his properties. “Mazahar Naqvi should also face NAB (National Accountability Bureau) inquiries like we did,” Nawaz asserted.

He then referred to the audio leak of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar wherein he said Nawaz Sharif had to be removed and Imran Khan has to be brought. “I have the audio of former chief justice saved,” he said, while asking that shouldn’t a CJP who says such a thing be held accountable.

Nawaz said that not only the politicians but the judges who gave such orders should also be held accountable. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been designated as interim president of PML-N till the election of a new party president, also lauded Nawaz for taking the country on the path of progress and prosperity when he served as the premier. He said that there was no better choice than Nawaz who could strengthen the party. PM Shehbaz then pledged to steer the country out of crisis under the leadership of PML-N supremo.