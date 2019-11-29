Nawaz returns home after shooting incident near London Bridge Hospital

F.P. Report

LONDON Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned home after a shooting incident near in the London Bridge area on Friday.

According to British media reports, Nawaz Sharif was on his way to the hospital, however, his car turned away after British police shot a man after a stabbing in the London Bridge area.

Video filmed at the scene shows at least four people struggling with a man on the ground before armed police officers drag him away and fire a shot. Officers then back away from the suspect as he lies still moving on the ground. One of the men can be seen holding a knife.

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.

Police evacuated London Bridge station and the surrounding area. A cordon was set up at Borough Market while evacuation continues from shops and businesses.

The response from officers led scores of people to run down St Thomas Street, though the exact cause of the incident is still unknown.

Police said they were treating the evacuation of the area surrounding Borough Market as a major incident.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.