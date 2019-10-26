Nawaz Sharif also granted bail in Al-Azizia reference

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference today (Saturday).

The verdict was announced by a two-member of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the request for bail on medical grounds should not have been filed with the court to begin with, as the government has the authority to decide on such matters.

“You have half an hour to ask the NAB chairman whether he will oppose the judgment or submit an affidavit (declaring he has no objections),” Chief Justice Minallah told the home secretary.

The chief justice made clear that “if the government will oppose the request for bail, then (the court) will dismiss the request. However, if something happens to Nawaz Sharif in the meantime, the responsibility will be on NAB and the government.”

Meanwhile, the home secretary of Punjab replied that we cannot take responsibility of Nawaz Sharif’s health, to which, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani stated that the government is responsible for all the citizens of Pakistan.

The home secretary requested the court to give verdict on merit.

Earlier today, the CJ IHC summoned anchorpersons to rostrum for sharing news of alleged deal between PML-N and the government. Justice Athar Minallah told anchorpersons that it is regrettful to hear some anchorpersons talking about the deal. This act is affecting public trust in the judiciary.

Media trial starts even before hearing of the case, whereas, judges’ trial is also being held on social media. Judiciary is a respectable institution, he added.

“Are other institutions and prime minister part of any deal”, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court asked.

He said the judiciary hears cases of political personalities as per law. We showed great patience when we heard rumours regarding deal. An elected prime minister is also being maligned. Where is Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had accepted a request by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to hear application regarding bail of former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia case today (Saturday).

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

