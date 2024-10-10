Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto agree on constitutional amendments

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed on constitutional amendments during a meeting held in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Punjab House to meet Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, where the former prime minister welcomed him. The two leaders discussed the country’s political situation.

The meeting included consultations on constitutional amendments related to judicial reforms.

The decision to present the constitutional amendments in the parliament will be made through further consultations, and the timeline will be determined after discussions with other political parties.

In the meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid, Irfan Siddiqui, and Ahsan Iqbal were also present.

The PPP delegation included Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Naveed Qamar, and Palwasha Khan.

Nawaz Sharif will attend a dinner tonight in honour of the Saudi delegation.