Nawaz Sharif calls for reduction in electricity and gas tariffs

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N President and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that every major development project in Pakistan has “a stamp of his party on it” and called for reduction in rates of electricity and gas.

Addressing members of PML-N parliamentary party in Senate in Murree on Saturday, Nawaz Sharif maintained “Our party is behind every major development work carried out in the history of the country. Can any other party tell any mentionable project they have implemented?”

He said those who had called Metro Bus project a “jungla bus” have now disappeared after wasting billions on their own “jungla bus”.

Nawaz Sharif said it goes to the credit of the PML-N to execute mega development projects in the country.

The former prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the reduction in prices of essential commodities. He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in this regard.

Nawaz Sharif was confident that Pakistan would soon come out of crises. “The rates are coming down and the stock exchange is going up. Such policies should be framed that bring down the prices of electricity and gas,” he added.

The PML-N president said he does not believe in political vengeance.

Reiterating his complaint that he was ousted from power every time he became the country’s prime minister, Nawaz Sharif said that he had not gone to Saudi Arabia of his own free will, but was sent by late military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Asserting he did not harbour any grudge against Musharraf, he questioned what was the reason that the military dictator had removed him from office?

The three-time prime minister again praised the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, saying he spent time in prison boldly and stood by him during testing times.

Nawaz said there was a need to call spade a spade.

He claimed that he had always thought about the betterment of the country. “Inflation is coming down in the country while the Pakistan Stock Exchange is also showing signs of recovery,” the PML-N supremo said.

Referring to former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s speech in the USA in which he had said he would get air-conditioners removed from his prison, Nawaz Sharif said he was least bothered about that. “Not one. Get two ACs installed in your prison. I have no objections.”

Calling Imran an ‘estranged’ person, he went on to say that for the last 25 years, he had been threatening the democratic system. “The truth of the matter is that the system is in ruins today because of your brand of politics,” the PML-N supremo said.

Courtesy: 24News