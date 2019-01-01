Nawaz Sharif challenges Al-Azizia verdict in IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has challenged his conviction in Al-Azizia reference in the Islamabad High Court.

According to reports, Nawaz’s legal team filed petition and it stated that the punishment handed down to him was against the law.

Nawaz Sharif also prayed the court to suspend the punishment and release him on bail.

A division bench of the high court would hear the plea.

Last month on December 24, an accountability court announced the verdict in two National Accountability Bureau’s references namely Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment and punished Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine. However, he was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.

The court has also seized all property owned by Mian Nawaz Sharif as a part of his sentence.

The PML-N leader is currently imprisoned in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail for being found guilty in Al-Azizia reference.

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has prepared the petition, challenging the verdict of Al-Azizia corruption reference against the Sharifs.

According to reports, Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and his team, will be sent to the Nawaz Sharif for his signature.

Sources informed, the petition prays to declare the accountability court’s verdict null and void, arguing that the point of view of the defence side was not heard properly by the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that only three days are remaining to challenge the verdict of the accountability court.

Last month on December 24, an accountability court announced the verdict in two National Accountability Bureau’s references namely Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment and punished Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine. However, he was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.

The court has also seized all property owned by Mian Nawaz Sharif as a part of his sentence.

The PML-N leader is currently imprisoned in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail for being found guilty in Al-Azizia reference.