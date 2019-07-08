Nawaz Sharif has to stay according to jail manual: Shahbaz Gill

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill today (July 8) said that former premier Nawaz Sharif has to stay in jail according to jail manual which does not permit to get food from home.

While addressing to a press conference, Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, being a criminal, can’t lecture public about being what’s right.

He also said that Australian businessman John Andrew Henry Forrest is keen to invest in Pakistan and help it eradicating polio disease.

On this occasion, Australian philanthropist expressed that he wants Pakistan to be a polio-free country for which he would like to contribute.