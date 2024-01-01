Nawaz Sharif heads to US for medical treatment

F.P. Report

LONDON: Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has departed from London to the United States with his physician.

Nawaz arrived in London on Saturday and, after a two-day stay, left for the US for medical treatment. His personal physician Dr Adnan and his son Hassan Nawaz are accompanying him.

PML-N leaders Ahsan Dar, Zubair Gul, and other political figures gathered at Avenfield Apartments to see him off. Nawaz Sharif is expected to stay in the US for four days on a private visit.

Before leaving, Nawaz briefly addressed questions from journalists. When asked why he did not become the prime minister, he replied, “Is it necessary to ask this before my trip to the US?”.

In response to a question about the government’s performance, he said, “I’ll share my views upon returning in a few days.”