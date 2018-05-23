Nawaz Sharif just answered his ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ question, says Maryam

F.P. Report

ATTOCK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that her father, deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, through his recent presser, has just answered his ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ question.

Addressing party workers and supporters in Attock, Maryam Nawaz said that her father in his explosive press conference earlier in the day, revealed nothing new but just narrated some facts.

“Aaj Nawaz Sharif Ne Bata Dia K Mujhay Kyun Nikala or Kis Ne Nikala (Today, Nawaz Sharif revealed who ousted him and why),” said Maryam Nawaz.

She reiterated that her father was declared ineligible to hold public office for holding an “iqama” (work/resident permit) for the detractors could not find a single evidence of corruption against him or his family.

Maryam Nawaz urged people to once again vote for the candidate “who has Nawaz’s backing” and make an example of all his opponents, adding that the detractors have tried everything in past five years to beat PML-N but have failed to stop people from voting for the party.

She claimed that her party workers were picked a day before NA-120 by-polls and voters were harassed but the opponents still couldn’t beat PML-N.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif had said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him are byproducts of him filing a high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

He also accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek of becoming a part of ‘conspiracy’ against him.

“After Musharraf was booked, he met Tahirul Qadri in London where they decided to stage a sit-in against my government,” Nawaz Sharif had told media.

Mr Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the Supreme Court for not being “honest and righteous” as he failed to declare in 2013 a salary he got from the company of his son in the UAE. In February, the top court also disqualified him as the head of the ruling PML-N.

