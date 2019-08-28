Nawaz Sharif likely to be shifted to PIC for treatment

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be moved to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore after his health deteriorated in prison.

According to reports, Nawaz Sharif was immediately examined for his health condition on Wednesday when he complained that he was feeling unwell.

Sources told that, upon doctors’ recommendation, he is likely to be taken to the PIC for medical treatment.

Sharif has been serving his seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail after being convicted in the Al-Azizia corruption reference case.