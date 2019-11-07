Nawaz Sharif likely to fly abroad for treatment: sources

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif may go abroad for treatment.

Sources relayed the PML-N is mulling over approaching the federal government for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) to pave the way for his traveling abroad for the purpose.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has been holding consultations with his legal team to get the names of the former prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz out of the no-fly list, the sources said.

They said the PML-N supremo’s unstable platelet count is giving serious cause for concern.

His personal physician Dr Adnan would contact Sharif’s London doctors for consultations about his treatment.

A file of consultations with foreign doctors and their prognosis about the former premier’s ailment is being prepared, which could be used to make out a case before relevant courts for his traveling abroad.

Earlier today, PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb said the former premier’s platelets dropped once again today due to which his condition remains critical.

She said the panel of doctors treating the PML-N supremo is unable to figure out the reason for a sudden drop in his platelets.

An emergency meeting of the medical board is underway at the Sharif Medical City to discuss a future course of Sharif’s treatment.

Ms Aurangzeb further said every available medical facility is being put to use to cure the ailing former primer.

Sharif had reached his residence at Jati Umra in Lahore on Wednesday where a specialised intensive care unit (ICU) was set up for his treatment.

The former premier along with his daughter left Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where they had been admitted since October 23 and 24, respectively.