Nawaz Sharif mentioned nothing about going abroad for treatment: Yasmin Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that former premier Nawaz Sharif has not mentioned anything about going abroad, and expressed satisfaction over his treatment here.

She went on to say that life is in the hands of God as Nawaz Sharif has had a heart operation as well and recovered successfully. “Nawaz Sharif’s platelets are being recovered but also getting destroyed”, she said adding that there is nothing to be worried about.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid asserted that most of the PML-N leader’s tests were satisfactory while, as per Dr. Tahir Shamsi, his health will improve in two to three days.

Provincial Health Minister said that Nawaz Sharif is contented with the treatment of Dr Tahir Shamsi and also praised Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz and Aamir Zaman.

She said that only the court can allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment. “I delivered the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Nawaz Sharif that the plane is ready and he can call any doctor he wants”.

On Oct. 23, Punjab Health Minister said that she conveyed the message of government to the former premier Nawaz Sharif that he can get treatment from wherever he wants.

Talking to the media after meeting PML-N at the Services Hospital, she said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction with the treatment. “If he mentioned going out, I would have conveyed his message, but he did not mention anything like that”, she added.

“I also inquired about his health on the behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during the 15-minute long meeting,” she said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “We want a precise diagnosis of the disease but it takes time”. “Precautions are taken when platelets of any patient reduces”. “The platelets count is being monitored and the facility of transfusion is available to maintain the desired level”, she said.

She went on to say that PML-N leader slightly bled upon brushing his teeth after which he has been advised not to toothbrush and shave.

Provincial Health Minister expressed that the blood pressure of the patient was at normal level.

Responding to a question, Dr. Yasmin Rashid asserted, “I am a doctor and will not do politics on anyone‘s illness”. “The purpose of politics does not mean we are enemies of each other”, she added.

“My sympathies are with Nawaz Shairf. We have no grudge against him,” she said.