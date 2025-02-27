Nawaz Sharif nods to inclusion of 12 new ministers in Punjab Cabinet

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has approved names of 12 new short-listed candidates who will be included in the Punjab cabinet.

According to details, during first phase, Begum Zakia Shehnawaz, Rana Mohammad Iqbal, Manshaullah Butt while Col ® Ayub Gaadhi, Salman Naeem, Rana Tahir Iqbal, Iftikhar Hussain Chachhar, Ahmad, Rana Mohammad Arshad, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Mian Imran Javed and Osama Khan Ghazi also included in the provincial cabinet.

The sources further revealed that member of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Shoaib Siddiqui is also likely to join the provincial cabinet.

The sources said that an oath-taking ceremony of the nominated provincial ministers will be held during the current week.

Earlier on February 27, 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expanded his federal cabinet by inducting 27 new members including from allied parties.

New ministers included Hanif Abbasi, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Wattoo, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher and Raza Hayat Haraj.

Eleven state ministers were also inducted were: Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry and Wajiha Qamar.