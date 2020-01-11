Nawaz Sharif sells out his party’s votes, says Aitzaz Ahsan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday blasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, saying he could not be trusted.

In a media talk Aitzaz, a PPP stalwart, alleged that Nawaz Sharif sold out his party’s votes. ” He set the price of his party’s National Assembly members and Senators,” Aitzaz claimed.

“Nawaz Sharif has secured his three billion pounds,” Aitzaz Ahsan said.

The former senator also criticized the prime minister, “Imran Khan was saying he will not give the NRO, while NRO has already happened,” Ahsan claimed. “Unfortunately civilian supremacy not seen in the country at any time,” he claimed.

Commenting on the Army Act, he said appointment of the Army Chief is discretion of the prime minister and president and he could also be relieved from his office.

The majority of Indian population want to stop Modi’s moves, Aitzaz said while talking on the situation in India. Indian state has clamped curfew in the held Kashmir for over 150 days and the people of the country have come forward against the move.

Commenting on India’s contentious citizenship law, PPP leader said, “the world is now taking notice of the controversial law”.