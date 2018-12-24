Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Monday announced seven years sentence in prison to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shortly after the accountability court convicted him in Al Azizia reference case.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif is being shifted to Adiala Jail in an armoured vehicle, however, the former premier has prayed in the court to shift him to Kot Lakhpat prison.

The court has reserved the judgment and would be announced shortly.

The accountability court Judge, Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the short verdict reserved on December 19 after completion of hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Flagship Investment cases against the deposed PM last week.

The court also imposed a fine of $25 million in the Al Azizia case.

Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were declared absconders in the case.

Last week on Wednesday, the accountability court judge has rejected application by Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Harris to provide one week time to submit more documents but allowed him to submit additional documents.

On Yesterday, Supreme leader of PML-N Nawaz Sharif held a long meeting with Shehbaz Sharif at his Ministers’ Enclave residence to discuss the party matters and post-verdict scenario.

Both the leaders also agreed to seek support from the Pakistan People s party (PPP) to steer out of political quagmire. They also formulated the strategy to launch a mass contact campaign in view of the verdict landing Nawaz Sharif behind the bars (as the case may be).

Nawaz Sharif, in July 2017, was disqualified by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal, which also led to the filing of three corruption cases.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

On July 06, an accountability court sentenced the former PM, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar in Avenfield reference.

Currently, they are on bail granted to them by the Islamabad High Court which pointed out serious faults with judge Muhammad Bashir’s decision of sentencing them for having assets beyond means in the London apartments case. They were convicted without even tentative determination of the price of these flats by the judge as well as the NAB.

Anticipating an unforeseeable future, the PML-N supremo has formed an advisory body comprising senior leaders to run and look after the party.

However, former prime minister said that they will take a legal course of action whatever the accountability court decides in Flagship and Al-Azizia steel mills references.

