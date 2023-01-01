Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz and Maryam discuss ‘political situation’ in hours-long meeting

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leadership, Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, held a two-hour-long meeting to discuss the country’s current political situation. Maryam Nawaz arrived at PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s residence at Jati Umarh. Party supremo Nawaz Sharif participated in the meeting via video link.

Sources claimed that matters related to country’s political and economic situation were discussed during

the meeting.

The PML-N leadership also expressed ‘serious concern’ over ‘assault’ on Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif directed PM Shehbaz to ensure ‘enforcement of law’ at any cost. “We have always respected institutions and the judiciary.

We had always appeared before court whenever summoned,” the PML-N supremo said.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz and Maryam into confidence over the meeting of allied parties – summoned tomorrow (Monday) at 02:00 pm.

Sources further said that Nawaz Sharif directed the prime minister to make decisions in consultation with the allied parties.

He also issued directives to give preference to party workers who made sacrifices in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. Earlier in March, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) constituted a parliamentary board for provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PML-N supremo will head the parliamentary board while party’s president Shehbaz Sharif will be part of the board.

A 32-member parliamentary board was constituted for Punjab while 30-member board for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PML-N Senior Vice president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Main Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be part of the parliamentary board.

PML-N parliamentary board will award party tickets to candidates contesting elections in Punjab and KP.