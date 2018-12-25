Nawaz Sharif shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail from Adiala

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail of Lahore from Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison on Tuesday, where he would serve his seven-year jail term.

According to reports, former premier was shifted to Lahore after he was being convicted in Al-Azizia reference. Reports added that a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accompanied the Supreme Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to Lahore amid strict security arrangements.

A large number of PML-N workers were present outside the Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where he was shifted after Accountability Court pronounced its judgment against Nawaz Sharif.

The supporters of the former prime minister also cut a cake to celebrate his birthday outside the prison.

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik sentenced Sharif to seven years in jail and also imposed a heavy fine in Al-Azizia reference on Monday.

Sharif, a three time prime minister of Pakistan, had requested the court to send him to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.