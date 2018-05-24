Nawaz Sharif should blame himself for allowing Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Nawaz Sharif should blamed himself for allowing General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to leave the country.

He added that if Nawaz Sharif have so many problems from Pervez Musharaf than why he allowed him to leave the country and why his name was not put on the ECL and adding that it is very strange that interior ministry removed the name of General Musharaf from ECL without taking permission of the prime minister.

Qureshi said this while addressing in the National Assembly on Thursday. He added that Nawaz Sharif statement regarding Musharaf that he left the country without his permission was not correct.

Earlier on Wednesday while concluding his statement before the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that cases against him were a result of the treason trial being initiated against former president General (retd) Musharraf.

Nawaz alleged that once the proceedings started against Musharraf he had realized that it would be hard to get the former military ruler convicted.

Advertisements