Nawaz Sharif takes a jibe at Imran Khan, former CJP Saqib Nisar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that elected governments were not allowed to complete their terms, adding that if PML-N governments were allowed to work, there would have not a single homeless family in the country.

PML-N chief made these remarks during the launch ceremony of the Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” scheme in Lahore on Wednesday. He said during his first term as a PM, many public welfare schemes were launched but these schemes were not completed.

He recounted that PML-N made record uplift work in the country. He claimed PML-N ended wave of terrorism, PML-N made country an atomic power, PML-N said goodbye to IMF but PML-N opponents brought it back. He questioned why PTI has not started Apna Ghar scheme in KP.

He asked the PTI supporters to question from PTI founder what is his performance. Nawaz Sharif said PTI supporters and workers reach Punjab with tear gases and other weapons as in the past central Asian attacker used to reach here for plundering. He advised the government to handle such elements with force.

Nawaz Sharif advised PTI founder to be humble, never speak lofty words and seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah. He said in KP hospitals there was no medical facilities in KP hospitals that is why the people of KP turn to Punjab hospitals. He urged PTI to offer Health Card, Kisan Card, Loan scheme and other facilities in the province.

The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a veiled attack on PTI Founder Imran Khan said that he was in jail because of his actions and pride as Imran Khan who used to say that he will take out an elected Prime Minister from PM house with a rope in his heck is now behind bars.

The former premier also questioned about the performance of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “He should be asked what he has done for the people of KP. Where are the one billion trees? Where are the big development schemes?” said Nawaz Sharif, referring to Imran Khan’s promises during his tenure.

Mr Nawaz said, “There are talks of Punjab being invaded by KP’s government—do they want to start a war between the provinces? Bloodshed will not be allowed,” he warned.

The former PM also compared PML-N’s governance record with that of PTI, saying, “We said goodbye to the IMF, but our opponents brought it back. There’s a stark difference between the politics of service and the politics of lies.”

He accused PTI of being violent and ineffective, saying, “These people are number one in violence and zero in performance.”

Talking about former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Nawaz Sharif said, “I still have the audio of Saqib Nisar saying that Nawaz Sharif must be removed and Imran Khan must be brought in”.

It is a shame that the nation did not question this,” he remarked, referencing the former chief justice’s alleged bias. He further stated, “Five judges removed an elected prime minister representing 250 million people, and no one questioned them.”

Nawaz Sharif also lauded the Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing scheme, calling it a significant public initiative. “This project is a great example of public money being spent for the public,” he said, noting that loans for the scheme would be interest-free, benefiting low-income citizens.

He lamented that frequent interruptions of democratic governments had prevented long-term progress. “If we had been allowed to work, no one in Pakistan would be homeless today,” he stated, highlighting the impact of political instability on development projects. Nawaz Sharif also took the opportunity to remind the audience of PML-N’s past achievements. “During our time, Pakistan saw economic stability, the rupee remained pegged at 104 for four years, and we eliminated load-shedding and terrorism. We even made Pakistan a nuclear power and gave the Orange Line project.”

Nawaz expressed regreted over the halting of country’s progress due to frequent government changes. “Every time we take four steps forward, we are pushed eight steps back. If the work we started in the 1990s had continued, Pakistan would have been a prosperous nation today, envied by the world.”

Courtesy: 24News